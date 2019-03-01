GOP Florida Lawmaker Apologizes For Calling A Pregnant Woman A 'Host'

After referring to the bodies of pregnant women as hosts during a discussion on abortion, Republican Florida state Rep. Jose Oliva is apologizing and attempting to explain his choice of words.

“It was an attempt to use terminology found in medical ethics writings with the purpose of keeping the discussion dispassionate,” he said of his remarks made during a Thursday interview with CBS Miami. “The reaction undoubtedly shows it had the exact opposite effect. I apologize for having caused offense, my aim was the contrary.”

Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva apologizes for using the term “host body” to refer to a pregnant woman in interview with CBS4’s Jim DeFede in Miami. pic.twitter.com/r0oCjM4Q73 — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) March 1, 2019

According to the station, the congressman used the term “host body” a total of five times during the interview, appearing to have spoken with intent.

The comment came up when Oliva discussed his views on abortion, pointing out that “there are two lives involved” in women’s decisions on the matter.

“So, where I believe that we should stay out of people’s lives, I don’t believe that people’s lives should be taken,” he added. “It’s a complex issue because one has to think, well there’s a host body and that host body has to have a certain amount of rights because at the end of the day it is that body that carries this entire other body to term. But there is an additional life there.”

Speaking out against Oliva’s rhetoric, Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani told the lawmaker via Twitter that “my body is not a ‘host’ and personal medical decisions around my pregnancy belong to me, my family, my doctor, and my faith ― not to politicians.”

With all due respect Mr. Speaker, my body is not a “host” and personal medical decisions around my pregnancy belong to me, my family, my doctor, and my faith— not to politicians. https://t.co/Cc56cH7hck — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) March 1, 2019

However, the term “host” is not new among abortion critics. In 2017, Republican Oklahoma state Rep. Justin Humphrey used it to describe pregnant women while calling for legislation that would require the consent of their sexual partners to allow the procedure.

In an interview with The Intercept, Humphrey defended his use of the word: