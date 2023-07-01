Joseph Baena Says Iconic Line Of Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger In New Movie

Joseph Baena is following in his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps more than we thought.

Not only is the buff 25-year-old pursuing acting, but he’s also repeating his father’s “I’ll be back” line from “The Terminator” in a new movie, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Baena plays a Navy pilot in “Called to Duty,” a “Top Gun”-like adventure released Saturday, according to IMDB.

In a clip shared by TMZ, Baena’s jet jockey tells the squadron, “In 1984, there was an actor who gave one of the greatest lines of all-time.” To which a fellow pilot replies, “And what would that be?”

“I’ll be back!” Baena’s character says as he steers the aircraft away.

Oddly enough, Baena’s dad fought an on-set battle before grudgingly saying what became an iconic movie catchphrase.

In his new Netflix documentary, Schwarzenegger said he balked at saying, “I’ll be back,” but “Terminator” director James Cameron insisted. “Don’t tell me how to fucking write,” Cameron snapped at him, the actor recalled.

Good call. It worked out:

Beana has other dialogue in his new movie. In a recent “Called to Duty” trailer, Beana says from a podium, “You may serve under two branches, but you fly under one flag.”

Sounds pretty good but not quite “I’ll be back.”

Baena’s mother is Mildred Baena, the family housekeeper with whom the action star had an affair while married to Maria Shriver.

“I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my fuck-up,” Schwarzenegger said in the documentary. “Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone.”