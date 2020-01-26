There Are More Recordings Of Donald Trump And Lev Parnas, Attorney Reveals

The lawyer for Lev Parnas told Anderson Cooper Saturday that there are other recordings of his client and Donald Trump.

Joseph Bondy revealed the existence of other tapes just hours after he released a video of the president giving the order to “get rid of” then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“Are there more recordings that Lev Parnas has? With the president?” Cooper asked Bondy.

“Yes,” Bondy replied.

“Do you plan to release those?” Cooper asked.

“Perhaps,” said Bondy, who added that recordings have already been provided to officials of the House Intelligence Committee. He said the video released Saturday “certainly addresses the issue of the ambassador, and we thought it was really important to get that recording out in public.”

Bondy said if Parnas and other witnesses are not called to testify about what they know occurred in Ukraine, the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate will be “like a silent movie or a puppet show.”

The nearly 90-minute video released by Bondy involves a 2018 donor dinner including Trump, Parnas, his Ukrainian business partner Igor Fruman and what sounds like several other people in a private room in the Trump Hotel in Washington.

“Get rid of her!” Trump can be heard saying about Yovanovitch at one point after Parnas criticizes her. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Do it.”

Bondy said Parnas was “shocked” that he could simply “raise the issue of the ambassador and have the chief executive say, ‘Get rid of her and fire her,’” Bondy told Cooper.

Parnas, who has been indicted along with fellow Florida businessman Igor Fruman for alleged campaign finance violations, has admitted he tried to strong-arm Ukrainian officials into launching an investigation into unfounded accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden to help Trump smear a top political rival. Parnas said he was following the president’s wishes, communicated to him by Parnas business associate and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Yovanovitch apparently needed to go so the men would be free to carry out their scheme.

Trump has denied knowing Parnas, but it’s clear the men had a number of conversations at the recorded dinner.

Parnas has turned over a trove of documents, including text messages, to the U.S. House supporting his claims. He insists that “everybody” — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence — “was in the loop” on the Ukraine scheme.

Bondy told Cooper: “You wouldn’t expect diplomacy to be conducted that way,” using Parnas and Fruman — “guys with no security clearance and no diplomacy expertise, and who have no background in politics. It makes no sense.”

Parnas has expressed his willingness to testify at the Senate impeachment trial, although it remains uncertain if any witnesses will be called.

Check out the rest of Bondy’s interview in the video clip above.