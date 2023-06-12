Joseph Fiennes Admits Playing Michael Jackson In 2017 Series Was 'A Bad Mistake'

Joseph Fiennes is opening up about the backlash that ensued when he was cast as Michael Jackson for a British television series.

The “Shakespeare in Love” actor controversially portrayed the King of Pop in a 2017 episode of “Urban Myths.” Though the episode was never aired in its entirety, Fiennes now views his casting as “a bad mistake.”

“I think people are absolutely right to be upset,” he told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday. “And it was a wrong decision. Absolutely.”

He went on to note, “And I’m one part of that ― there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions. But obviously if I’m upfront, I have become the voice for other people. I would love them to be around the table as well to talk about it. But you know, it came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call.”

Titled “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,” the “Urban Myths” episode depicted a cross-country road trip that Jackson was said to have embarked on with actors Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America. Fiennes’ co-stars were Brian Cox and Stockard Channing, who played Brando and Taylor.

Joseph Fiennes (left, in 2023) and Michael Jackson (in 1995). Getty Images

At the time, director Ben Palmer defended the casting, calling Fiennes’ performance “really sweet, nuanced [and] characterful.” In what The Guardian describes as “possibly the only time an actor could be accused of both blackface and whiteface at the same time,” makeup was used to make Fiennes’ skin appear even lighter.

Not surprisingly, the decision to cast a white actor as Jackson drew widespread condemnation from fans, and the episode’s trailer ― which can be viewed here ― remains as troubling as it sounds. Among those to speak out was Jackson’s daughter, Paris.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it,” she tweeted at the time, “as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

In the end, British broadcaster Sky Arts scrapped the “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon” episode of “Urban Myths,” noting in a statement that the decision to do so was made “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.”

“We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense,” they added.

In his interview with The Guardian, Fiennes said he “asked the broadcaster to pull it,” adding: “And there were some pretty hefty discussions, but ultimately people made the right choice.”