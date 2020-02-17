Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

When it comes to fatherhood, Joseph Gordon-Levitt keeps things pretty private.

The actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, have two sons, born in 2015 and 2017. Since becoming a dad, he’s only shared small glimpses into his parenting experience in interviews and small comments on his collaborative media platform, HitRecord.

In honor of his birthday, here are 10 quotes about parenthood from Gordon-Levitt.

On Keeping His Kids Out Of The Public Eye

“Being in the public eye is a great thing. It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it’s a choice that I made. My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself. And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

On Entertaining Children

“When you’re a parent you kinda just make up music on the spot to sing to your kid ... ”

On The Little Things

“Art about parenting makes me happy.”

On ‘Nocturnal Mornings’

“Now that I’m a dad, I’ve been experiencing more and more of these in my life … ”

On The Reality Of Parenthood

“Parents are known to lie to their kids from time to time.”

On Big Life ‘Firsts’

“There’s been tons of first-times with being a dad. I never took care of any babies before having my own.”

On Keeping His Private Life Private

“I’m married to a woman who doesn’t like strangers being privy to her life and relationships. We kept our wedding a secret. It wasn’t that difficult because we didn’t tell many people about it. As much as some people may disagree, I don’t believe a person’s private life ― even a person in entertainment ― is a public performance. I also want very much to respect my wife’s wishes ― and frankly mine too ― that we keep our private life private.”

On Snuggling With Your Child

“One of the best feelings a parent can ever experience.”

On His Own Mom

“Throughout working as a kid, I always just really loved doing it. But of course there are days when you don’t feel like doing it. And any time I would be like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to go on this audition today,’ whatever, [my mom] would always say, ‘You don’t have to. You can stop this any time you want to.’ She was a great stage mother. She encouraged me and supported me because she knew it was something I loved to do. But she never pressured me into doing it and always gave me that decision.”

On His Dad