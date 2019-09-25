Acting Director Of National Intelligence Threatened To Quit Over House Testimony: Report

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign if the Trump administration restricted what he could say in his upcoming congressional testimony, The Washington Post reported Wednesday citing current and former officials familiar with the matter.

Maguire is scheduled to appear before a House panel on Thursday to discuss the bombshell whistleblower complaint that warned President Donald Trump may have violated campaign finance law in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has triggered an impeachment inquiry.

The White House, however, disputes the report. In a tweet responding to the Post’s scoop, press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote, “This is actually not true. And we would have gone on the record to say that if the [Post] had given us more than 6 minutes (literally) to respond.”

The acting director previously asserted that he was “committed to protecting whistleblowers and ensuring every complaint is handled appropriately,” according to a Tuesday statement.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.