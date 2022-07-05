'Stranger Things' Star Reveals 'F**king Horrible' Scene He Was Sure Would Be Cut

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things." Netflix

Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays new fan favorite Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things 4,” was as shocked as everyone else by one of the show’s most gruesome scenes.

Caution: spoilers ahead.

During the season premiere, released in May, Eddie witnesses Vecna’s first kill: cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Quinn seemed stunned by just how far the filmmakers went with it.

“I remember in the first session of ADR that I had, they were like, ‘Should we show you the death?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’” he told the website. “They showed me and I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re gonna get away with that, Netflix aren’t gonna let you do that.’ But they did and yeah, I think it’s fucking horrible.”

Not only was it left in, but Vecna’s method of killing was repeated throughout the series.