Trump Lover Flashed Gun At Elizabeth Warren Supporter: Police

A Donald Trump supporter in Moorhead, Minnesota, was arrested on felony charges Monday after police say he trailed a woman with an Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker on her car and flashed a gun at her.

The 18-year-old woman was driving when the suspect, 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher of West Fargo, North Dakota, pulled up next to her in his own vehicle and yelled at her about the bumper sticker, according to a release from the Moorhead Police Department.

Wanting to make sure the woman knew where he stood on the political spectrum, Schumacher pointed toward his own pro-Trump bumper sticker while continuing to voice “his difference in national political views,” the statement continued.

The harassment continued for a few blocks, Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“The victim initially thought it wasn’t going to be serious,” Swenson said. “Then things escalated seriously.”

The woman said when Schumacher drove ahead of her, he held up a handgun he had inside his vehicle, according to Valley News Live.

The woman then called 911 to report the incident.

A short time later, cops found Schumacher, searched his car and found a loaded handgun in the center console, according to The Smoking Gun.

Police said a passenger in Schumacher’s vehicle confirmed the story told to them by the victim.

Schumacher was arrested on two felony counts of making terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor weapons charges.

He was booked into custody at the Clay County Jail and due in court on Tuesday.