'Surrender To The Discomfort!': Josh Brolin Makes Ice Cold Move In 'SNL' Monologue

Josh Brolin returned as “Saturday Night Live” host with a bold cold plunge during his monologue this weekend.
The actor remarked about his history of cold plunges as he began to strip off his clothes on live TV.
“Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath, you know. It’s scary, it’s exhilarating, your penis is in your stomach, there’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in. Surrender to the discomfort,” said Brolin before he jumped into a tub of water wearing just his socks and underwear.
Brolin reflected on a “good 12 years” since his last “SNL” hosting gig before launching into an “apparently super creepy poem” about his “Dune: Part Two” co-star Timothée Chalamet.
“Your face is etched by adolescence, your cheekbones jut toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry,” said Brolin alongside a photo of Chalamet.
He later read a poem about Kenan Thompson as the longtime “SNL” cast member awkwardly reacted to the actor’s words.
You can check out more of Brolin’s “SNL” monologue below.
