TLC Finally Ends Relationship With Duggar Family After Josh Duggar Arrest

TLC says it’s done with the Duggars.

The network issued a statement this week to E! News saying: “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On.’ TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

“Counting On” was a spinoff of the show “19 Kids and Counting” and followed the lives of the elder Duggar children, sans eldest sibling Josh Duggar.

Earlier this year, Josh Duggar was arrested on federal charges with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar “allegedly downloaded material that depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12” and had it in 2019, CNN reported. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

The 33-year-old has not appeared on any TLC program alongside his family since 2015, when he admitted to molesting five minor girls, including his sisters Jill and Jessa, as a teenager. That revelation prompted TLC to cancel “19 Kids and Counting” and replace it with “Counting On.”

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who starred in “Counting On,” issued a statement Tuesday on Instagram about the show’s cancellation.

“We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible,” they wrote.

“We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”