Josh Duggar's Cousin Says 12.5 Year Prison Sentence 'Isn’t Enough'

Former reality show star Josh Duggar has been ordered to spend 12-and-a-half years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography but one family member isn’t happy with the sentence.

Amy Duggar King thinks it should have been longer.

King, who has been critical of her cousin and the support he is still getting from other family members despite the conviction, told Celebuzz.com that she would have liked to see a harsher sentence.

“Twelve and a half years isn’t enough,” she said. “But I hope that every single second he’s there feels like an eternity.”

King also opened up about the verdict early Thursday morning on Instagram, and admitted there were some positive outcomes.

“I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn’t going to be the easiest to prove since it’s his first offense in the judge’s eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised,” she said. “And honestly, where he’s going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him.”

In the caption for the post, she wrote, in part, “Now I’m gonna do some self care and try to relax for the first time in a long time.”

Last week, King sent an open message on Instagram to Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, where she explained there is no shame in divorce.

”Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever!”

Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files that were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar.