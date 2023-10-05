Josh Duhamel Shares Why He Thinks His Marriage With Fergie Ended

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Josh Duhamel recently reflected on the dissolution of his marriage with Fergie.

When asked about the breakup during Wednesday’s episode of “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” Duhamel said that although he and the “London Bridge” singer had a “great time” together as a couple, they ultimately “outgrew” each other.

“[We] had very different interests,” he said. He added that as he got older, he realized he wanted to return to his native North Dakota — and that living there wasn’t the right fit for Fergie.

Advertisement

“But I’ve got no hard feelings for it, I truly don’t,” he said. “I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human, I really am.”

Duhamel and Fergie announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage. They share a 10-year-old son, Axl.

The “Shotgun Wedding” actor married his current wife, Audra Duhamel, in September 2022. They announced last month that they’re expecting their first child together.

Duhamel told Bensinger that he and Fergie have been determined to have a positive co-parenting relationship since they both come from divorced families.

Advertisement

“We both had parents who got divorced who didn’t get along so great, and [we] didn’t want to do the same thing to our kid,” he said. “We knew whatever differences we may have had, we had to figure that out and be a positive example for Axl.”

Fergie has celebrated her co-parenting relationship with Duhamel over the years.

During a 2017 appearance on daytime show “The Talk,” she said that she and her ex were “making it happen” with co-parenting.

Last month, the former Black Eyed Peas singer wrote a sweet congratulatory note to Josh and Audra Duhamel after they announced their baby news on Instagram.