Watch Josh Duhamel Get Slammed By Rogue Wave In A 'Near-Death Experience'

Josh Duhamel appeared on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to promote his new Netflix superhero show “Jupiter’s Legacy.” But host Jimmy Fallon had the actor show a clip of his real-life drama first. (Watch the video above.)

Duhamel had just finished filming the action comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez in the Dominican Republic last month when he decided to visit a familiar cove.

He said the ocean was more tumultuous than on previous days, and waves were crashing 30 feet into the air. But he filmed the rough surf anyway with his cellphone. Or tried to.

“This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff,” he said.

The swell dashed him into sharp coral that snagged him but turned him into “hamburger,” he added.

“It was one of the near-death experiences of my life, for sure,” Duhamel said.

Fallon then showed the video.

“I can laugh about it now,” Duhamel said after watching.