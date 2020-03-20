Josh Gad Tears Up In Emotional Video About Coronavirus: ‘It’s OK To Cry’

Josh Gad on Thursday sought to reassure people that “it’s OK to cry for a second” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor ― who voices Olaf in the “Frozen” movies ― addressed his fears and anxieties about the public health crisis that’s now killed more than 10,000 people worldwide and sent millions more into lockdown with a stirring video on Instagram.

In the heartfelt clip, Gad said he was going to cry by himself but then thought it was “important for everybody to understand that we’re all going through so much uncertainty right now. We’re gonna get through it.’”

The father-of-two acknowledged he is “emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly.”

“But I’m also emotional because of all of the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis,” he added. “And I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people, and I just wanted to say I love you all and I’m thinking of you all. We’ll get through this.”

Check out the clip here:

Gad, meanwhile, continues to read stories to parents and children each night via Twitter. Check out a selection of those clips here: