Josh Hart's Humble Take On New York Knicks Defeat Is A Slam-Dunk With Fans

Josh Hart avoided making excuses for the New York Knicks’ 105-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Instead, Hart put the defeat into perspective, explaining to reporters why the pro players are extremely lucky to play basketball for a living.

“I don’t think we can blame this on fatigue,” Hart said in a video going viral on social media. “It’s a reality. But the reality also is, our job is to play basketball.”

“You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired,” he continued. “For us, we’re playing a game. And obviously, we’re fortunate to play a game like this, but we have to keep that in perspective.”

Hart said it was simply the Knicks’ job to “play a game that we love and compete at the highest level.”

The refreshingly honest take won praise on Twitter.

“Even in defeat josh hart wins,” wrote one fan.