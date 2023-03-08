What's Hot

Josh Hart's Humble Take On New York Knicks Defeat Is A Slam-Dunk With Fans

"You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts," the Knicks star told reporters following his team's loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Josh Hart avoided making excuses for the New York Knicks’ 105-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Instead, Hart put the defeat into perspective, explaining to reporters why the pro players are extremely lucky to play basketball for a living.

“I don’t think we can blame this on fatigue,” Hart said in a video going viral on social media. “It’s a reality. But the reality also is, our job is to play basketball.”

“You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired,” he continued. “For us, we’re playing a game. And obviously, we’re fortunate to play a game like this, but we have to keep that in perspective.”

Hart said it was simply the Knicks’ job to “play a game that we love and compete at the highest level.”

The refreshingly honest take won praise on Twitter.

“Even in defeat josh hart wins,” wrote one fan.

Added another: “Hart just no nonsense dude. Love the guy.”

