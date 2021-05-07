Twitter Users Drag Josh Hawley For Hypocritical Tweet About Amazon

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) interrupted his attacks on “big tech” on Friday in order to ask Twitter users to purchase his new book attacking big tech on Amazon.

Hawley’s hypocritical pitch on Twitter came during a press tour promoting the book, where he often accuses the mainstream media of silencing him while he’s being interviewed by the mainstream media.

Thanks for making The Tyranny of Big Tech a best seller all week on Amazon! You can get your copy here https://t.co/hhFfIdthrY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 6, 2021

Hawley apparently didn’t see the irony of positioning himself as a big tech foe while using big tech to promote a book that is anti-big tech. Twitter users, of course, pointed it out to him.

Come for the Amazon link, stay for the “Twitter for iPhone” source label https://t.co/h9nUs4aiRP — Nu Wexler (@wexler) May 7, 2021

Using Twitter to brag about your Amazon sales of a book about how Twitter and Amazon are silencing you is the entire conservative movement boiled down to its essence. https://t.co/OCJi9pR7sz — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) May 7, 2021

Nothing shows you're being SILENCED while sticking it to big tech like tweeting to your 635,000 followers about your book sales on Amazon https://t.co/FAJsDWJTuj — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 7, 2021

Hmm. While promoting a book about Big Tech's "tyranny," Hawley used an Apple product to publish an item on Twitter about his Amazon sales? https://t.co/XnraDtp1ln — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) May 7, 2021

Capitalists will always sell you the rope you need to hang them. At Amazon, they'll even deliver it to your door. https://t.co/vE2Oj3uqpY — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) May 7, 2021

please buy my book "Stop Eating Meat, A Vegetarian's Plea To The World" at Captain J Meat's Meaty Emporium https://t.co/U9K1FrYbg5 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 7, 2021

Define irony in one tweet https://t.co/qi4U7D3WsO — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 7, 2021

CNN’s Brianna Keilar noted on Thursday that for all of Hawley’s complaints about being silenced by tech companies and the media, he’s all over Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, and he shows up on Fox News “as often as you brush your teeth.”

Last month, Hawley was dragged on Twitter after promoting the book as something the “corporate media” and “the woke mob don’t want you to read.” That pitch also included the Amazon link.

Though Hawley seems to be having no trouble finding outlets for expressing himself, he has faced consequences for promoting Donald Trump’s election lies and raising a fist in support of Capitol rioters on Jan. 6. Simon & Schuster, which had been set to publish his book, canceled the deal, and Lowes Hotel Group dropped plans to hold a fundraiser for him.