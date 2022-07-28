Manly Dude Josh Hawley To Release Book On 'Manhood'

Male Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fleeing the U.S. Capitol, according to Jan. 6 select committee footage. Jan. 6 Select Committee

Insurrection fist-pumper and noted manly man of the U.S. Senate Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has a new book coming out extolling the many virtues of manhood.

Hawley’s book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need,” builds off a popular speech Hawley delivered at a conservative conference last year, where he lamented the decline of men’s unique virtues, like courage, independence and assertiveness.

Advertisement

The polarizing Missouri Republican argued at the National Conservatism Conference that men are increasingly more likely to be unemployed and unmarried, leading to vices like gaming and masturbation that ultimately contribute to the nation’s decline.

“The American Founders believed that a republic depends on certain masculine virtues. Senator Josh Hawley thinks they were right. In a bold new book, he calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens,” according to the book’s description.

Man's new book on men comes out next year. The Washington Post/Getty Images

The announcement of Hawley’s latest tome comes a week after he was ruthlessly mocked online for a video presented by the Jan. 6 select committee showing him fleeing the same Capitol attackers he had earlier saluted.

Advertisement

Hawley’s book goes on sale in May 2023, a few weeks after he’s slated to speak at an event called the Stronger Men’s Conference. Put on by an ultraconservative church, the two-day manstravaganza “exists to empower and motivate men to live out God’s view of manhood,” and features things like monster trucks and bull riding.

In Orlando last year, Hawley said the country needs more men who “shoulder responsibility” for their families in spite of government policy working against them.