'Local Idiot' Josh Hawley Mocked For His Most Clueless Big Tech Complaint Yet

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) promoted his new book railing against “big tech” in the most awkward way possible: via big tech.

Hawley, one of the ringleaders of the Jan. 6 attempt in Congress to overturn the election results based on lies and conspiracy theories, complained on Tuesday about a vague conspiracy against his anti-tech book by “corporate media and the woke mob.”

Just one problem: He made that gripe on Twitter... via an iPhone... with a link promoting the book on Amazon.com:

The corporate media and the woke mob don’t want you to read this book. They tried to cancel it. They failed. One week until publication - order here https://t.co/Qw1Bovt4Xh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 27, 2021

On Jan. 6, Hawley raised a fist of support to a crowd of pro-Trump protesters in Washington D.C., just hours before many of those same people attacked the U.S. Capitol. Afterward, he continued to object to certifying the election results in two states in an attempt to cancel out millions of American votes.

Hawley’s actions cost him donors as well as his initial book deal, although he quickly found a new publisher. He has since complained ceaselessly about being censored and has done so unironically via numerous national TV appearances, a front-page editorial in The New York Post and, presumably, in his forthcoming book.

Hawley’s latest tweet ― using big tech to complain about big tech while promoting his book on big tech for sale via big tech ― caused his name to trend on Twitter as critics called him out for one of his most clueless comments yet:

To market his book, Josh Hawley used an iPhone, Twitter and Amazon. More censorSHOP than censorship. https://t.co/BnaHMtftL8 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 28, 2021

“Amazon is oppressing me. Buy my book on Amazon.” - Local Idiot https://t.co/AYRrwTo395 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 27, 2021

You’re hawking this on big tech, you traitorous rube. https://t.co/pSfIc90WKk — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) April 27, 2021

Josh Hawley: FUCK YOU BIG TECH AND WOKE MOB



Also Josh Hawley: Tweets Amazon link to book that is readily available, presumably from a device owned by a major tech company. https://t.co/ncgaYubghZ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 27, 2021

This is actually impressive. The Tyranny of Big Tech, purchasable on Amazon, advertised on Twitter, tweeted from an Apple iPhone. https://t.co/SuSCIEAADn — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 27, 2021

Is the Amazon link a troll, or a mark of genuine cognitive limitations? https://t.co/0h2azdHtxL — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) April 27, 2021

Hey, I see what you did there! You used big tech to promote your book on the tyranny of big tech! Can’t wait to crack open a meat beer and not read it. https://t.co/EB1ZtPR4pc — Barbara Hall (@BarbaraHallHQ) April 27, 2021

“Read about the tyranny of big tech,” he tweeted with his iPhone. “Order on Amazon.” https://t.co/5TKW7JHb0i — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) April 27, 2021

No, Josh. You lost the first contract because you tried to "cancel" American constitutional democracy to promote your insatiable personal ambition. Outside of MAGA-world, the rest of us remember. https://t.co/Q8qhHZoRZS — Frank Bowman (@FOBowman3) April 27, 2021

I wonder how many the @GOPChairwoman and the @GOP will buy with donor funds. https://t.co/p32iEVbqiK — Marie (@agirlinBK) April 27, 2021