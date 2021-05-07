Josh Hawley’s ‘Canceled’ Whine Gets Thoroughly Debunked By CNN’s Brianna Keilar

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday broke down why Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) claim about being “canceled” is so disingenuous.

“Just try to get away from Sen. Hawley, it’s like trying to escape the Kardashians,” cracked the “New Day” host. “It’s impossible because he’s everywhere.”

Keilar noted how Hawley ― an ally of Donald Trump who supported the ex-president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result ― is on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram and appears on Fox News “as often as you brush your teeth.”

“And don’t forget, as he complains about being silenced, he also has a platform so exclusive that only 99 other Americans have access to it — the floor of the United States Senate,” she continued.

“‘Silenced,’ he says. But he’s not and he knows it,” Keilar concluded. “He’s a smart man who sees opportunity in acting like a martyr.”

Watch the video here: