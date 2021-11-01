Sen. Josh Hawley Ties Popularity Of Porn, Video Games To Declining Masculinity

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested that that criticism of “traditional masculinity” is making American men less manly ― and inspiring them to watch more porn and play more video games.

Hawley, who cheered pro-Trump Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, spoke at a National Conservatism conference over the weekend in Orlando, Florida, where he griped about the “deconstruction of American men.” The term “toxic masculinity,” he suggested in a speech titled “The Future of the American Man,” is actually an attack on “traditional masculinity.”

“They want to define the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness — as a danger to society,” Hawley said, referring to “the left.”

“And they have had alarming success,” he continued. “American men are working less, getting married in fewer numbers; they’re fathering fewer children. They are suffering more anxiety and depression. They are engaging in more substance abuse.”

The debate over “toxic masculinity” is actually about whether values like physical toughness, suppressing feelings and domination of others poison the ability of men to love and care for people, as former President Barack Obama explained in his recent podcast with rock star Bruce Springsteen.

Hawley insisted that he was not trying to “tell you that men are victims,” and did acknowledge that ”men must be held responsible for their actions.” Still, he offered men a way to cling to victimhood claims.

“Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem ― that their manhood is the problem ― more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” he asked.

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized. pic.twitter.com/R0eXdRSYNT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

As you might expect, Hawley’s comments about porn and video games aroused a lot of Twitter users.

Siri, what is toxic masculinity? https://t.co/JiKzfnFqLm — Max Fawcett 🇵🇸 (@maxfawcett) November 1, 2021

Someone just got caught watching porn and his wife is not happy about it. https://t.co/IPdLKVB7P6 — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 1, 2021

Amazingly, this guy is a U.S. Senator, telling boys that games and porn are the natural reaction to criticism. Not only is this one of the most majestic snowflake rationalization of all time, but it has the causation backward. https://t.co/AUrzwHARjw — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 1, 2021

Ah yes, the party of "personal responsibility." https://t.co/zVOq0xLdSe — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) November 1, 2021

I mean, his user name is the same on PornHubPremium and XBox Live, so he'd know. https://t.co/cW2DuRFupt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 1, 2021

I masturbate to own the libs. --Josh Hawley https://t.co/aSk8wFfYJs — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) November 1, 2021

So, @HawleyMO, do you watch porn for the plot lines or because your masculinity has been criticized? https://t.co/tY49AooH0f — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 1, 2021

Isn't...isn't this fucking embarrassing?

-Did a woman tell you "no" today?

-Did your wife finally tell u buy your own damn underwear?

-Is...is that a WOMAN refereeing an NFL game??

"Fellow Losers, I Am Your Champion!" https://t.co/IivyPXnpc5 — Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) November 1, 2021

Hawley's RIGHT! Up until this modern era, people were so chaste and well behaved. https://t.co/Yfb5Gi08Rh pic.twitter.com/0IK1pyq1UO — DIE-rick RoBOOertson (@DarickR) November 1, 2021

More men are watching more porn because that's the only way they can satisfy someone sexually.



And what the hell is wrong with playing video games? Well, except for some men who play COD and thing that makes them military experts. https://t.co/TKmt6mS6XS — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) November 1, 2021

"I speak for the incels," @HawleyMO said in his speech. "And now, please excuse me. I am going to my mother's basement for some Josh time. If you know what I mean." https://t.co/du0flWrJPb — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) November 1, 2021