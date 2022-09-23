Sen. Josh Hawley Mocked For The Most Baffling Take On Gender Yet

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to be gender-confused.

The conservative lawmaker and running enthusiast recently sent a fundraising email that suggested teaching children about more than one gender was “transgender propaganda.” Any more than that goes “against nature, science and common sense.”

The baffling appeal was spotted by Kenneth P. Vogel of The New York Times:

🤔

JOSH HAWLEY wants to stop schools from teaching "transgender propaganda," like that "there is more than one gender." pic.twitter.com/KdKSQzqeew — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 21, 2022

The message asked readers if they want to “keep Transphobic Propaganda OUT of our classrooms” and offered two options. The first was: “YES - keep transgender propaganda out.” The second was the puzzling: “No - Teach young children there is more than one gender.”

It didn’t take long for his critics on Twitter to fire back:

Hmm. Who’s gonna tell him? https://t.co/sBMDoUTwyP — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) September 22, 2022

One gender to rule them all. https://t.co/NtPzq0hR9I — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 22, 2022

"Hawley fundraising email warns against teaching kids there’s ‘more than one gender’"



Wait, yo @HawleyMO, if there's only one gender...then I guess you've come over to the they/them camp? https://t.co/ApRyhsOC2B — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 22, 2022

That’s a hell of a way to come out as non-binary — ¢älv¡n (@CDG_GTR) September 21, 2022

which one are we keeping https://t.co/T2hXZ3xvZ9 — dan solomon (@dansolomon) September 22, 2022

Now they’re just deleting women altogether https://t.co/Gbs3GaZmpK — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 21, 2022

Teachers in our schools must respect the omnigender https://t.co/U415ZQPaV3 — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) September 23, 2022

mom says it’s my turn with the gender https://t.co/52zkCzfIiz — Walroose 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Walroose64) September 22, 2022

Surprised to hear that Josh Hawley is a gender abolitionist https://t.co/TgD6CASY6G — Grayson (@grayfontt) September 23, 2022

He didn't misspeak, Hawley doesn't recognize women as being people. He only sees them as breeding machines. The only legitimate gender that exists in his world is men. https://t.co/iP4PvOEsB6 — #StopTheGopWarOnWomen (@dawsonjames498) September 22, 2022

How many genders are there?

GOP: pic.twitter.com/FDvlGxzmtc — z3dster (@z3dster) September 21, 2022

this is the goddamndest Highlander reboot yet https://t.co/mTYWMAJ3RI — d.merrill getting ready for AWA2022 (@terebifunhouse) September 23, 2022

In a fundraising email to his supporters, Josh Hawley asked folks to give to his campaign so he could help stop schools from teaching that there's more than one gender. Not sure which gender he plans to eliminate. pic.twitter.com/qsCBPeWgMU — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) September 21, 2022

