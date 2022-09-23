Sen. Josh Hawley Mocked For The Most Baffling Take On Gender Yet

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to be gender-confused.
The conservative lawmaker and running enthusiast recently sent a fundraising email that suggested teaching children about more than one gender was “transgender propaganda.” Any more than that goes “against nature, science and common sense.”
The baffling appeal was spotted by Kenneth P. Vogel of The New York Times:
Advertisement
The message asked readers if they want to “keep Transphobic Propaganda OUT of our classrooms” and offered two options. The first was: “YES - keep transgender propaganda out.” The second was the puzzling: “No - Teach young children there is more than one gender.”
It didn’t take long for his critics on Twitter to fire back:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement