Josh Hawley Pummeled For Being Sole Vote Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill

The bill, introduced by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), is intended to mitigate the rise of violence and discrimination against Asian communities during the coronavirus pandemic, though it’s not limited to addressing hate crimes just against Asian Americans. It gained momentum after six Asian American women were killed in an Atlanta mass shooting last month.

It includes measures that would expedite federal reviews of COVID-related hate crimes, improve reporting of these incidents and provide government-issued guidance raising awareness of pandemic-related hate crimes.