Josh Hawley Says You Can Own The Libs By Quitting Porn And Starting A Family

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Tuesday that conservatives can rebel against liberal culture by swearing off porn and starting a family. (Watch the video below.)

After Fox News host Tucker Carlson played a recording of Hawley’s recent speech at a Turning Point USA conference, the far-right lawmaker doubled down on his wacky assertions.

He told Carlson that the liberal message is that the most one can aspire to is to be a consumer and sit in front of a computer all day. He urged men to aim to be “something more than a consumer of pornography” and create a family.

“That is the single greatest act of rebellion, if you like, against the liberal culture that is suppressing peoples’ desires and that is suppressing their potential,” he said.

Hawley later reinforced his message by sharing the interview on Twitter with the caption: “Rebel against liberal culture: Quit porn. Start a real relationship. Start a family. Have your own ideas — and stand up for them.”

Rebel against liberal culture: Quit porn. Start a real relationship. Start a family. Have your own ideas - and stand up for them. pic.twitter.com/iyCy5pi6x7 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 21, 2022

Twitter users, of course, had their own ideas ― and many were to mock Hawley.

“Tad early for your New Year resolutions, Running Man,” one respondent snarked, referring to video of the senator running from rioters during the Capitol siege. Hawley famously gave a raised-fist salute to the pro-Trump mob earlier.

“He doth protest too much,” another wrote.

Family values. Nice. I appreciate this concept. Talk to your boy trump about it. He dates porn stars, sparky — Jordan Silver (he/him) ™️ (@Ag_JordanSilver) December 21, 2022

As if liberals don’t have families and their own ideas? — Amy Fried (@ASFried) December 21, 2022

You sure have this thing for porn… pic.twitter.com/n6e7LElkNx — Cindy (@CCINDYT7) December 21, 2022

"The porn is coming! The porn is coming! And it's coming with people that aren't like me. Run and hide!" pic.twitter.com/HA6BeHlD2g — John Fischer 🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 (@JohnCFischer_) December 21, 2022

he doth protest too much 😂 — James Campbell (@JimCam73) December 21, 2022

Tad early for your New Year resolutions, Running Man — man of mystery 🐝 🏴 🇺🇦 (@ThinkngMansGame) December 21, 2022

“A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet…” https://t.co/e3Wk6zZPQ2 — Amy Cook (@AmyCookOC) December 21, 2022

Oh heil there, Josh. Remember that time you rebelled against porn & upheld family values by participating in a coup attempt to overthrow the government on behalf of a guy who paid $130k in hush money to the porn star he was cheating on his wife with? — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) December 21, 2022

