Josh Hawley’s ‘Mighty Man’ Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

The Missouri senator, who once fled the rioters he had saluted, gets mocked for his "strength and power" comments.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), once seen running away from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists he had saluted via fist-pump hours earlier, brought his campaign for manliness to a religious event over the weekend.

And his critics are less than impressed.

Hawley, author of the new book “Manhood,” told men at an event called the Stronger Men’s Conference of the importance of being a “mighty man of valor” as described in the Bible by using God-given “strength and power.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Hawley of his less-than-mighty moment as he fled the Capitol rioters:

