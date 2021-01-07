Twitter Users Mock Josh Hawley After He Loses Book Deal Over Capitol Riot Role

For a guy who prides himself on being a constitutional lawyer, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) seems very unfamiliar with the First Amendment.
That became apparent Thursday after Simon & Schuster announced it was canceling the publication of Hawley’s book about big tech because of his role in Wednesday’s violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The publisher said it had dropped plans to publish “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” saying it cannot support the senator’s role “in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”
Hawley, the former attorney general of Missouri, condemned the cancellation of his book deal as “a direct assault on the 1st Amendment” and vowed to take the publisher to court.
But while Hawley has an extensive legal background, many Twitter users pointed out that his angry, spiteful tweet suggested he had little understanding about the First Amendment, which applies to restrictions by the government, not from private businesses.