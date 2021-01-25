Josh Hawley's Latest Hypocritical Complaint Mocked By Left And Right Alike

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), one of the leaders of a failed attempt to negate the votes of millions of Americans, complained in a front-page editorial on Sunday that he’s being “muzzled.”
The irony wasn’t lost on his critics from both the left and the right.
On Jan. 6, Hawley raised a fist of support to a crowd of protesters in Washington D.C., shortly before many of those same protesters sacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection aimed at overturning the election results.
Hawley also objected to the certification of votes in two states, part of a failed attempt to cancel out the legal votes of millions of Americans based on lies and conspiracy theories.
Hawley lost donors as well as a book deal after the insurrection. He then falsely claimed that being dumped by his publisher was a violation of his rights under the U.S. Constitution.
He quickly struck a new deal with a different publisher.
But when Hawley complained of being “muzzled” and a victim of “cancel culture” in his New York Post editorial, observers from across the political spectrum united to call him out: