Clip Of Sen. Josh Hawley Running From Jan. 6 Rioters Gets The Treatment On Twitter

A video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) running from the U.S. Capitol after it was besieged by Donald Trump supporters ― and just after he had saluted them with a raised fist ― received the treatment on social media last night.

The Jan. 6 House select committee revealed surveillance footage Thursday of Hawley fleeing the building during the insurrection that he helped incite. The audience at the hearing broke into laughter as it aired.

Advertisement

Not long after, Hawley became a laughingstock on Twitter as well. One Twitter user even created a viral thread of the video set to everything from “Chariots of Fire” and the Benny Hill theme song to Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill.”

Here are some highlights:

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 2: Benny Hill Theme pic.twitter.com/3cl6otJxiJ — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 5: Obligatory Kate Bush pic.twitter.com/GQzDnbJb1r — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 7: climax of My Heart Will Go On pic.twitter.com/MWTLvPeSjU — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

And that wasn’t all. The ridicule came in heavy, with phrases like “hawling ass” making it into the political vernacular:

Run Hawley Run — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 22, 2022

Running Josh Hawley is a meme for the ages. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 22, 2022

Where does Josh Hawley like to do his shopping?



The flee market. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

'Hawling ass' is now an American term...and gotta tell you...can't wait for the 2024 Senate campaign. We are never forgetting any of it @HawleyMO and neither will you. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 22, 2022

Remember: Even after running for his life, Sen. Hawley chose to fundraise off his encouraging and fist-pumping the violent mob, and even sold merchandise of himself doing so from then through *this year* - even after Politico, who later acquired the image, sent a cease and desist https://t.co/eNU8iIqbxl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley prancing secretly away in fear from a mob he created.



2020 GOP. Put that shit on an oil painting. Show it to kids. — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) July 22, 2022

Is Josh Hawley still planning to “run” for President — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 22, 2022

Guys, stop making fun of Hawley ok, I think he should be commended for being able to run so fast without a spine. — Covie (@covie_93) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

I love the internet. https://t.co/oyiiwZSoiH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 22, 2022