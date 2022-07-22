Clip Of Sen. Josh Hawley Running From Jan. 6 Rioters Gets The Treatment On Twitter

A video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) running from the U.S. Capitol after it was besieged by Donald Trump supporters ― and just after he had saluted them with a raised fist ― received the treatment on social media last night.
The Jan. 6 House select committee revealed surveillance footage Thursday of Hawley fleeing the building during the insurrection that he helped incite. The audience at the hearing broke into laughter as it aired.
Not long after, Hawley became a laughingstock on Twitter as well. One Twitter user even created a viral thread of the video set to everything from “Chariots of Fire” and the Benny Hill theme song to Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill.”
Here are some highlights:
And that wasn’t all. The ridicule came in heavy, with phrases like “hawling ass” making it into the political vernacular: