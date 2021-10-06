MSNBC Goes To Town On GOP Sen. Josh Hawley With A Stinging Supercut

Hawley’s attack on the move amid a rise in harassment and intimidation over COVID-19 mask mandates and critical race theory teaching was “frankly kind of astounding when the reality of what’s happening on the ground is undeniable,” Hayes said Tuesday.

The “All In” anchor aired a supercut of Hawley’s comments cut with scenes and witness accounts of violence and threats aimed at school officials and board members.

“Josh Hawley’s very upset,” Hayes concluded. “We’re going to send him that montage just to read him into a little bit of what’s been going on at the local level, but I suspect he knows.”

Watch the video here:

Hey @HawleyMO, just circling back to see if you saw the threats to school officials across the country. We made a montage for you in case you didn’t. pic.twitter.com/6OSROrY3Bq — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 6, 2021