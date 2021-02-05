Sen. Josh Hawley Thanks Media That He Previously Accused Of 'Muzzling' Him

Ever since Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led the effort in the Senate to object to the results of the 2020 presidential election, he’s been trying to claim he’s being “muzzled” and “censored.”
But a tweet he posted Friday exposed that lie for the world to see.
Hawley has been a bit of a pariah since he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) added fuel to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hawley had lost the respect of key supporters, a book deal with Simon & Schuster and the site of a planned fundraiser.
In the process, Hawley has shown a talent for victimhood, claiming he was being suppressed by a “cancel culture” and was being “muzzled” ― in an editorial in the New York Post, no less.
However, Hawley didn’t help his “cancel culture” claim on Friday when he thanked 13 media outlets that have interviewed him since the Capitol riot.
Many Twitter users immediately noticed the hypocrisy in the tweet: If you are doing 13 media interviews, you’re not being canceled.