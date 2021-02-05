Sen. Josh Hawley Thanks Media That He Previously Accused Of 'Muzzling' Him

Ever since Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led the effort in the Senate to object to the results of the 2020 presidential election, he’s been trying to claim he’s being “muzzled” and “censored.”

But a tweet he posted Friday exposed that lie for the world to see.

In the process, Hawley has shown a talent for victimhood, claiming he was being suppressed by a “cancel culture” and was being “muzzled” ― in an editorial in the New York Post, no less.

However, Hawley didn’t help his “cancel culture” claim on Friday when he thanked 13 media outlets that have interviewed him since the Capitol riot.

Many Twitter users immediately noticed the hypocrisy in the tweet: If you are doing 13 media interviews, you’re not being canceled.

So not canceled? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 5, 2021

Did any of them ask why you lie about what the first amendment protects or why you screech that you’re being silenced while on TV? — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) February 5, 2021

Josh hawley... the muzzled guy .... 😀🙄 pic.twitter.com/rI7X3PH1u1 — MeidasGraphics KTY🇺🇸✍🏻 (@MeidasGraphics2) February 5, 2021

Josh "I'm being censored by the media" Hawley thanking reporters for giving him an open platform since the January 6 insurrection he incited. https://t.co/Zsqq0HMuRZ — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 5, 2021

Wow, you sure are being silenced... https://t.co/uwQTUouJm7 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 5, 2021

How can we believe you're being muzzled when you never shut the fuck up. https://t.co/BSs0Ft9udI — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 5, 2021