Pitcher Josh Staumont Kicks Ball To First Baseman In Possibly 'Wildest Play' Of Season

The Kansas City Royals player got his foot in the way of a grounder, and it became an out.

When the arm of Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont couldn’t get the out, his foot filled in just fine.

Staumont accidentally (we think) kicked a hard-hit groundball on Wednesday off the bat of Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes to K.C. first baseman Carlos Santana, who tagged out Reyes.

One fan called it “possibly the wildest @Royals play I’ve witnessed this season.”

Heck, it’s one of the wildest of any season.

But players do get their kicks in baseball on occasion:

