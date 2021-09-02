When the arm of Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont couldn’t get the out, his foot filled in just fine.
Staumont accidentally (we think) kicked a hard-hit groundball on Wednesday off the bat of Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes to K.C. first baseman Carlos Santana, who tagged out Reyes.
One fan called it “possibly the wildest @Royals play I’ve witnessed this season.”
Heck, it’s one of the wildest of any season.
But players do get their kicks in baseball on occasion:
H/T For the Win
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter