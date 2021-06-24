Joshua Bassett Confirms He's Happy To Be 'Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community'

“He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. I guess this is also my coming out video,” Bassett said with a smile in the video, prompting much speculation from fans.

Bassett went on to post a heartfelt Instagram post imploring fans to “love who you love shamelessly” and shared: “My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.”

Now, the singer emphasized that he stands “behind every word that I said” in his Instagram post and that “even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”