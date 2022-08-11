Car Thief Who Hid From Police Inside Giant Teddy Bear Learns His Fate

A suspected car thief in Manchester, England, apparently found the idea of being arrested unbearable ― so he reportedly attempted to hide inside a 5-foot teddy bear.
Spoiler alert: Joshua Dobson’s attempt at being a master of disguise didn’t work and now he will have to see if he can bear time behind bars.
The 18-year-old has been wanted by Greater Manchester Police since May when he allegedly “stole a car and didn’t pay to fuel it up,” according to the BBC.
Dobson managed to elude capture until July when police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as “a large bear breathing.”
Dobson was taken into custody and charged with the alleged crimes. He was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution last week, according to the Metro.
The Greater Manchester Police announced Dobson’s sentence on Facebook with some pretty unbearable puns:
“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment. Hopefully, he has a bearable time inside.”