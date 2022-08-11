Weird News

Car Thief Who Hid From Police Inside Giant Teddy Bear Learns His Fate

The Greater Manchester Police noted that Joshua Dobson is now "stuffed behind bars" and hopes he finds the nine-month sentence "bearable."
David Moye

Police in Manchester, U.K., found suspected car thief Joshua Dobson hiding inside a giant teddy bear
A suspected car thief in Manchester, England, apparently found the idea of being arrested unbearable ― so he reportedly attempted to hide inside a 5-foot teddy bear.

Spoiler alert: Joshua Dobson’s attempt at being a master of disguise didn’t work and now he will have to see if he can bear time behind bars.

The 18-year-old has been wanted by Greater Manchester Police since May when he allegedly “stole a car and didn’t pay to fuel it up,” according to the BBC.

Dobson managed to elude capture until July when police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as “a large bear breathing.”

Dobson was taken into custody and charged with the alleged crimes. He was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution last week, according to the Metro.

Police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as "a large bear breathing."
The Greater Manchester Police announced Dobson’s sentence on Facebook with some pretty unbearable puns:

“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment. Hopefully, he has a bearable time inside.”

