Car Thief Who Hid From Police Inside Giant Teddy Bear Learns His Fate

Police in Manchester, U.K., found suspected car thief Joshua Dobson hiding inside a giant teddy bear Greater Manchester Police

A suspected car thief in Manchester, England, apparently found the idea of being arrested unbearable ― so he reportedly attempted to hide inside a 5-foot teddy bear.

Spoiler alert: Joshua Dobson’s attempt at being a master of disguise didn’t work and now he will have to see if he can bear time behind bars.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old has been wanted by Greater Manchester Police since May when he allegedly “stole a car and didn’t pay to fuel it up,” according to the BBC.

Dobson managed to elude capture until July when police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as “a large bear breathing.”

Dobson was taken into custody and charged with the alleged crimes. He was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution last week, according to the Metro.

Police were searching a house in Rochdale and noticed what a force spokesman described as “a large bear breathing.” Greater Manchester Police

Advertisement

The Greater Manchester Police announced Dobson’s sentence on Facebook with some pretty unbearable puns: