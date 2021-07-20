Joshua Jackson Reveals How Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed To Him

“She asked me on New Year’s Eve,” the “Dr. Death” star said. “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful ― incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her.”

The audience began to clap as Fallon said “wow” and asked if Turner-Smith had planned it.

“There was like a preamble, there was a lead-up to it,” Jackson said, telling the late night talk show host that he “did not know” the proposal was going to happen.

“But she was quite adamant and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made,” the entertainer said, as he took off his wedding ring and gazed at it lovingly, to more applause from the audience.