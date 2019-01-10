“Their efforts have contributed significantly to the reopening of campgrounds and restoring access to other closed areas of Joshua Tree National Park,” officials said.

Even with the park largely reopened to the public, some experts warn against visiting Joshua Tree anytime soon to avoid straining the delicate desert ecosystem.

Casey Schreiner, a journalist who works to educate people on how to responsibly enjoy the West Coast’s natural beauty, said deserts can appear more robust than they are to an untrained eye.

“If you’re not a desert person, you don’t understand how fragile these environments are,” Schreiner said in an interview for The New York Times California Today newsletter.

Deserts are home to delicate flora dependent on a fine layer of cryptobiotic soil that, as Schreiner told the Times, “can take literally thousands of years to form and can be crushed with a single footprint.”