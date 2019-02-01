Florida Girl Stole Papa John's Delivery Car To Visit Boyfriend: Police

A 14-year-old Florida girl is facing grand theft charges after she allegedly stole a pizza delivery driver’s car early Wednesday morning.

Police in Lee County said Josie Bigelow ordered two pizzas and had them sent to a neighbor’s house in Lehigh Heights.

When the driver went to the door to deliver the pizzas, Bigelow allegedly popped out of some nearby bushes and stole his unlocked 2006 Ford Taurus, according to The Smoking Gun.

The driver, 49-year-old Christopher Cook, told deputies he was walking to the front door when he saw a person come out from the woods, get into his car and drive away along a canal, according to Fort Myers station WBBH.

Police said Bigelow first drove to Lehigh Acres Middle School, but when a policeman approached the car, she drove off quickly. Her wild ride was tracked by a police helicopter, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

She was eventually apprehended about six miles away from her house.

Bigelow was charged with grand theft of an automobile and taken to a Juvenile Assessment center. She was later released.

Bigelow’s father, Joseph Bigelow, told WBBH that his daughter’s plan was to meet her boyfriend.

“I sent the cop text messages of her and her boyfriend talking about robbing people and all that,” he said, adding this daughter “needs a (rear end) whipping ... That, and jail.”

Meanwhile, Cook gave the pizzas that were ordered under false pretenses to the responding officers.