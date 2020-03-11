Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris Found Dead In California

ASSOCIATED PRESS Josie Harris was the former girlfriend of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The couple had three children together.

Josie Harris, the mother of three of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s four children, has been found dead in a car outside a home in California, local officials said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a driveway around 10 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told HuffPost.

TMZ, which was the first to report on her death, identified the home as her own.

A representative with the coroner’s office said they were unable to provide further information, citing a security hold that had been placed on the case by law enforcement. A representative with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on reports of Harris’ death when reached by HuffPost.

The sheriff’s office, in an earlier public alert, had said that its homicide investigators were responding to the death of a woman at the same address where Harris was found Tuesday night.

Harris had dated the 12-time world champion boxer between 1995 and 2010, with their relationship turning rocky and even violent at times.

In 2010, after they broke up, Mayweather was arrested for domestic violence involving Harris in Las Vegas and was sentenced to two months in jail. Harris would later accuse Mayweather of assaulting her on six occasions during their relationship.

In 2015, she filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather accusing him of defaming her in an interview with then-Yahoo global news anchor Katie Couric that discussed the domestic violence case and allegations of drug use by Harris. That lawsuit was set to go to trial in December of this year, according to The Blast.

