Shortstop Josie Muffley of Florida State University has gone viral for an amazing tag play. (Watch it below.)

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” the softball star said of her new internet fame in a clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Muffley, a redshirt sophomore, said she had never before attempted the maneuver that has gained so much attention ― but the same would hold true of many fielders at the highest level.

Watch her leap to catch a throw from the catcher, then sweep the glove through her legs to tag the sliding Sam Ibison of Memphis during a game in Tallahassee on Saturday.

But there’s a catch ― and a pretty big one. The umpire called the runner safe, even though she appeared to be out, MLive noted.

The Seminoles still won the game, 3-2.