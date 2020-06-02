Josina Anderson And ESPN Parting Ways, Report Says

NFL reporter Josina Anderson is out at ESPN after almost nine years with the sports network, the New York Post reported Monday.

Her departure has nothing to do with cost-cutting tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the tabloid said.

Anderson had remained publicly silent on the matter as of Tuesday morning. The network declined to comment on Tuesday and Anderson did not immediately return a request for comment.

In November, Anderson apologized after a pair of controversial tweets about an ugly incident in which Cleveland’s Myles Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

Anderson, who appears on the network’s “SportsCenter,” “NFL Live,” “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Fantasy Football Now,” will be replaced en masse by Field Yates, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Dianna Russini and former Yahoo Sports reporter Kimberley Martin, the Post noted.

Mike Windle via Getty Images Josina Anderson has been with ESPN for nearly nine years.

Anderson, 41, previously worked at Fox 31 in Denver.

USA Today noted that the news of Anderson parting ways with the outlet follows the recent departures of Adam Amin and Emmanuel Acho for Fox Sports.

In other sports journo news, Jason Whitlock’s expired contract was not renewed for his co-host gig on Fox Sports 1′s “Speak for Yourself.” “We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” a Fox Sports spokesperson told The Wrap on Monday.