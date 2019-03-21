Home & Living

20 Pieces Of West Elm-Looking Furniture On Sale At Joss And Main

Find spring-ready pieces for up to 75 percent off now through April 21.

For everyone who’s living a West Elm lifestyle on a Joss And Main budget, a good deal is always worth it.

One month-long deal you don’t want to miss is Joss And Main’s Spring Switchover Sale, which is full of West Elm-looking furniture and mid-century modern decor for cheap.

Now through April 21, you can find up to 75 percent off all of spring’s biggest home trends, from warm minimalist furniture to bright bohemian accent pieces in Living Coral (Pantone’s color of the year for 2019), mint green and metallics.

Among the best deals we found on sale are this stunning Barlow Armchair, which is 53 percent off for only $143, and this minimalist white geometric rug for $90, though there are plenty more worth browsing. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Barlow Armchair
Joss and Main
Normally $300, get it on sale for $143.
2
Manhasset Mid-Century 2-Piece Aluminum Pot Planter Set
Joss and Main
Normally $220, on sale for $110.
3
Gladiola Cotton Throw Pillow
Joss and Main
Normally $50, on sale for $32.
4
Edoardo Sheepskin Natural Area Rug
Joss and Main
Normally $440, get it on sale for $146.
5
Shangrila Ladder Bookcase
Joss and Main
Normally $343, get it on sale for $130.
6
Ranchero Coffee Table
Joss and Main
Normally $230, get it on sale for $168.
7
Ackles Queen Panel Bed
Joss and Main
Normally $405, get it on sale for $198.
8
Elam Knit Throw
Joss and Main
Normally $75, get it on sale for $59.
9
Taconite Palm Leaf Peel And Stick Wall Paper
Joss and Main
Get it on sale for $.89 per square foot.
10
Lederer Off-White Area Rug
Joss and Main
Normally $126, get it on sale for $91.
11
Britney 6 Tier Etagere Bookcase
Joss and Main
Normally $662, get it on sale for $320.
12
Kraemer 2 Drawer Nightstand
Joss and Main
Normally $436, get it on sale for $194.
13
Wasser End Table
Joss and Main
Normally $189, get it on sale for $64.
14
Brantley Geometric Throw
Joss and Main
Normally $84, get it on sale for $40.
15
Succulent Plant In Pot
Joss and Main
Normally $32, get it on sale for $29.
16
Duran Walnut/Champagne Area Rug
Joss and Main
Normally $179, get it on sale for $108.
17
2 Piece Basket Set
Joss
Normally $74, get it on sale for $36.
18
Buchanan Etagere Bookcase
Joss and Main
Normally $390, get it on sale for $207.
19
Gurule 3 Drawers Nightstand
Joss and Main
Normally $938, get it on sale for $630.
20
Gracie Lounge Chair
Joss and Main
Normally $615, get them on sale for $340.
