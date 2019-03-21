For everyone who’s living a West Elm lifestyle on a Joss And Main budget, a good deal is always worth it.

One month-long deal you don’t want to miss is Joss And Main’s Spring Switchover Sale, which is full of West Elm-looking furniture and mid-century modern decor for cheap.

Now through April 21, you can find up to 75 percent off all of spring’s biggest home trends, from warm minimalist furniture to bright bohemian accent pieces in Living Coral (Pantone’s color of the year for 2019), mint green and metallics.

Among the best deals we found on sale are this stunning Barlow Armchair, which is 53 percent off for only $143, and this minimalist white geometric rug for $90, though there are plenty more worth browsing. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Take a look below: