Josh Whedon Finally Addresses Misconduct Charges Leveled By Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher And 'Buffy' Cast

Whedon told Vulture that he gave the whole movie a lighter look in preproduction and that included the skin tones of all the characters.

He insists the only reason Fisher’s role was cut in his version of the film was because the story line “logically made no sense,” and he felt the acting was bad.

Whedon said none of Fisher’s claims were “either true or merited discussing,” and suggested there was some kind of conspiracy to get him.

“We’re talking about a malevolent force,” he said. “We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Fisher commented obliquely on Whedon on his Twitter post, but suggested there were more important issues.