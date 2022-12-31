Journalists, TV Personalities Honor Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters

Media personalities and journalists are paying tribute to legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93 on Friday.

Walters, whose career lasted over 50 years, leaves behind a legacy as a trailblazer as she became the first woman to co-host a national TV network’s evening news program – “ABC Evening News” – in 1976.

Walters also impacted a number of the other programs during the course of her career, as well, such as co-founding “The View” in 1997, spending a quarter of a century as co-host on ABC News’ “20/20″ and her time at NBC’s “Today” show.

Walters’ list of interviews includes every U.S. president since Richard Nixon, Michael Jackson, former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro as well as an interview with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1977.

TV icon Oprah Winfrey wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that without Walters there wouldn’t be any woman in evening, morning and daily news – including herself.

“She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time,” Winfrey wrote.

“Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts also echoed Winfrey’s classification of Walters as a “trailblazer.”

“Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾

Dan Rather, who anchored “CBS Evening News” for 24 years, described Walters as a “true pro” and referred to her death as a loss of “a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity.”

“She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP,” Rather wrote.

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP

Katie Couric, a former co-host of NBC’s “Today” show, referred to Walters as “the OG of female broadcasters” in a tribute post on Instagram.

“She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and she had to fight like hell for every interview,” Couric wrote.

“I deeply admired her and she was incredibly supportive through the years. ... As I wrote in my book, she liked to say we were similar in that neither of us was particularly glamorous. I never quite knew how to take that, although being in Barbara’s mold was nothing but a compliment. Thank you for everything, Barbara.”

Several other media personalities paid tribute to Walters and reflected on their shared moments with her.

You can read their reactions to Walters’ death below.

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration - rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters

There would be a lot fewer female journalists today, if not for you. Thank you, Barbara Walters.

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set @ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program.

Barbara Walters was a legend in broadcast journalism but her work to educate people about heart disease ♥️ was so very important and for me her lasting legacy. God speed.

I got a call from a 212 number. Picked up thinking it was 30 Rock. It was Barbara Walters. She goes, "Luke I need you for a project I'm doing about the heart." I just said, "Yes ma'am." When Barbara Walters cold calls you, you get to yes quick.

So was crashing on the special. Congress was acting crazy so the only window we had to tape was a Saturday midday in NYC. I took the train. She met me at the ABC lobby with a hug. We knocked the intv out. I left for the return train. Get back to DC. 212 call comes—

"Did you make it back safely? Thank you so much again. It was splendid." She had such a human touch.

Much will be made, rightly, of the trail Barbara blazed for women in our industry, but she was an inspiration to all of us. Smart, prepared, tough, and unafraid. A life force.



RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters. 🙏