Joy Behar of “The View” scared up a lot of controversy last week when she claimed she had carnal encounters with ghosts, but she stuck to her story on Thursday’s episode.

Behar first made the spooky sex claim on Oct. 20 while the panel discussed a story about a Texas woman who believes her house is haunted by horny ghosts.

“I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant,” Behar told her co-workers.

The titillating topic came up again on Thursday’s show during a discussion about a New York Times article on people who believe their homes are haunted.

“View” panelist Sara Haines noted the attention Behar received after her first confession.

“Joy’s embraced hers, intimately so,” Haines said.

“Everybody talked about your sex with ghosts,” she added as clippings from various magazines appeared on the screen. “It broke the internet.”

Behar doubled down on the claim and insisted her spooky sex sessions were legit ― although not necessarily pleasant.

“So let me just set the record straight, OK? It’s all true. It’s all true. It’s all true,” Behar said. “I have had sex with ghosts. I just thought Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself ... So yes, It’s true, ladies and gentlemen.”

She then addressed the media: “Yes, ‘People’ magazine, write another story.”

Behar joins a list of celebrities who’ve claimed they had ghost sex, including Kesha and Bobby Brown.

Ghost researcher Alexandra Holzer told HuffPost in 2012 that “people who report having sex with a ghost report feeling pressure on them and even penetration, but ghosts don’t have warmth.”

She added: “When they’re in the room, it’s a very cold environment.”

However, psychotherapist Tina Radziszewicz told the Mirror that ghostly sex might actually be a type of hallucination that occurs during the transition between wakefulness and sleep.

“Such hallucinations can be extremely vivid and bizarre, and can include tactile, visual and auditory,” Radziszewicz said. “Stress, anxiety, depression and trauma can make people more prone to this form of hallucination.”