Joy Behar To 'View' Co-host Meghan McCain: 'I Did Not Miss You'

“The View’s” Joy Behar apparently didn’t miss her co-host Meghan McCain while she was out on maternity leave.

And she made that painfully clear during a cringeworthy exchange on Tuesday’s episode ― McCain’s second day back after three months away from the show.

It happened while Behar was discussing how the Republican Party is divided over attempting to overturn the election and accepting the certified results.

“Let the Republicans fight amongst themselves. On the one hand, you have the Republicans, on the other, you have the seditionists,” Behar said before explaining how the division is different than the one between the progressive and moderate sides of the Democratic Party.

“The Republican Party is in much more trouble right now,” she declared, only to be interrupted by McCain.

“Are you kidding me?” McCain started while Behar protested the interruption. “You have AOC ― that’s inaccurate. You have AOC fighting about whether she’ll primary Chuck Schumer, saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi. You have ‘The Squad,’ who is very angry, and Bernie Sanders saying he’s angry.”

McCain was referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently saying she would not rule out a primary challenge to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in 2022.

Behar was not pleased with McCain’s interjection.

“Excuse me,” she said. “I was speaking.”

McCain acknowledged she jumped in on Behar, but then jokingly suggested her co-host probably is happy to have her back.

“Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave,” McCain said. “You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not miss you,” Behar said. “I did not miss you, zero.”

“That’s so nasty, that’s so nasty,” McCain said in response. “I was teasing. You said something rude. That’s so rude.”

Whoopi Goldberg defused the situation by immediately asking co-host Sara Haines for her thoughts.

You can see the complete segment below.

