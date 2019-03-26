Joy Behar Uses Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return To 'The View' To Burn Meghan McCain

Former “The View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to the show on Tuesday and Joy Behar used the occasion to throw shade at Meghan McCain.

Hasselbeck came back to promote her new book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, which details the shock and betrayal she felt after she was dismissed in 2013.

The mood was good-humored, but Behar admitted that she and Hasselbeck ”used to fight on the air all the time.”

That gave the combustible McCain a chance to dig at Behar, her frequent verbal sparring partner.

“What’s that like?” McCain shouted, laughing. “I don’t know.”

Behar calmly clapped back by comparing her relationship with Hasselbeck with the one she currently has with McCain.

“It’s a little different,” Behar said. “But truthfully, we never fought backstage. See, that’s the difference.”