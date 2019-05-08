The women of “The View” had strong opinions on Wednesday’s show about the massive amount of money Donald Trump lost between 1985 and 1994, as reported by The New York Times. The losses enabled him to avoid paying income taxes for eight of the 10 years.

“I’m sorry — I’m pissed,” Whoopi Goldberg said to audience cheers, while Meghan McCain expressed shock over the more than $1 billion Trump’s businesses lost, according to tax data the Times obtained.

“He scammed the system for so long,” McCain said. “He lost a billion dollars. I’ve never been a businesswoman, (but) a billion dollars seems like a lot of money to lose.”

Abby Huntsman pointed out that Trump didn’t make as much money from the money he inherited as he should have.

“The money he got from his dad, if he let it sit and do absolutely nothing, maybe invested it, he would have done better, actually,” she said.

Joy Behar only needed seven words to destroy the idea of the president’s financial acumen once and for all.

“Would you want him investing your money?” she asked.