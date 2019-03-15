Joy Behar Apologizes For 'Flippant' Comment About New Zealand Mosque Shootings

After an exuberant exchange with an audience member celebrating his birthday, Behar began talking about the deadly attack.

“Everyone’s in a good mood, but I’ll have to start out with a sad thing and then we’ll move on,” she said. “Our hearts are just broken over the act of terror that claimed 49 lives in two New Zealand mosques.”

“Three people are in custody right now, and keep watching ABC News as this story unfolds,” she added. “It’s just awful, it’s scary, the whole world is really scary right now.”

Then came a truly awkward transition.

“OK, now you can get back to being happy again,” Behar said. “We’re sad for them, but what are we going to do? It’s terrible.”

You can see the cringe-worthy comment starting around the one-minute mark:

Behar apologized for her choice of words when the show came back from a break.

“I have a little bit of a bad feeling about how I set up and talked about the New Zealand tragedy,” she said, according to RawStory.com. “I think I sounded as though I was just, like, flippant about it, you know, and I’m not. I’m very upset about it.”