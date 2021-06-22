Joy Behar On 'The View' Tries To Walk Back Insensitive NFL Gay Joke

A joke that Joy Behar made about Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib didn’t exactly score the touchdown she intended.

On Monday, Nassib became the first active NFL player in history to come out as gay. Naturally, it was a big topic of discussion on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.”

But Behar couldn’t help going for the giggle by saying, “After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!”

Behar’s co-hosts reacted to the joke in different ways: guest host Ana Cabrera put her fingers in her ears, while Sara Haines groaned, Sunny Hostin shook her head and Meghan McCain rolled her eyes.

At the end of the segment, Behar walked back the joke by asking the audience to pretend she never said it.

“I just long for the day when you can just be gay in the world, and it doesn’t become a big deal,” Behar said, adding, “By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make believe I never said it.”

But some Twitter users expressed disappointment that Behar felt the need to make the joke in the first place.

Of all the progress gay men have made since I came out. Our lives are still defined by anal sex "jokes" 🤦‍♂️👉WATCH: Joy Behar Blurts Out Sex Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib, Sheepishly Tries to Take it Back https://t.co/RtjCgC4x4b — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 22, 2021

Look who’s outta touch once again at @TheView - #JoyBehar. During Pride 🏳️‍🌈 month and you make a joke like that. Isn’t it time for you to retire to Shady Pines #shadyJoy #ByeBye — Shaun Sturz (@ShaunSturz) June 22, 2021