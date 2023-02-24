What's Hot

Massive Rockfall At Yosemite's Iconic El Capitan Caught On Camera

Florida Students Stage Walkout Over DeSantis' Anti-Trans, Anti-Diversity Policies

Trump Can Be Deposed In Lawsuits By Ex-FBI Officials, Judge Rules

Video Footage Released Of Police Fatally Shooting Black Teen In Mississippi

Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Florida Woman Seeks Jail Release On Behalf Of Illegally Detained Fetus

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

First GOP Presidential Primary Debate Announced

An Experiment In Colorado Will Put Doomsday Fears To The Test

China Calls For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire, Peace Talks

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

Amanda Seyfriend Recalls Who Almost Played Karen In 'Mean Girls' Instead Of Her

EntertainmentDonald TrumpThe Viewjoy behar

'The View' Host Joy Behar Scorches Trump On East Palestine Train Derailment

Behar asked whether “photo opps and blame games” overshadowed the Ohio community's crisis following the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Ben Blanchet

The View” host Joy Behar sparked a shocked reaction from her audience following a comment she made about East Palestine, Ohio residents’ support for former President Donald Trump.

Trump has faced criticism for rolling back rail safety regulations during his administration in the days since a Norfolk Southern train derailment caused a toxic chemical spill – and a later burn of chemicals – that worried the Ohio community earlier this month.

Trump, who received overwhelming support from East Palestine’s Columbiana County in the 2020 election, appeared in the community on Wednesday where he hyped up the quality of his Trump water brand.

Behar, who questioned whether “photo opps and blame games” overshadowed the crisis in the Ohio community, brought up Trump’s plug for his water and grilled him for his appointment of someone with ties to the chemical industry to run the EPA’s chemical safety office.

“That’s who you voted for in that district,” said Behar as she pointed to the camera.

Donald Trump, who reduces all safety, he did... They need to look past the photo opps, these people and say ‘Who’s doing the job here?’ Forget about the photo opps.”

Meghan McCain, a former co-host of “The View,” later grilled Behar on Twitter over the remarks.

“The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water,” McCain said.

“This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can.”

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh initially slammed Behar for having a “shitty thing to say” before he apologized to “The View” host and claimed he read a Mediaite article wrong.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community