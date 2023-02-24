'The View' Host Joy Behar Scorches Trump On East Palestine Train Derailment

“The View” host Joy Behar sparked a shocked reaction from her audience following a comment she made about East Palestine, Ohio residents’ support for former President Donald Trump.

Trump has faced criticism for rolling back rail safety regulations during his administration in the days since a Norfolk Southern train derailment caused a toxic chemical spill – and a later burn of chemicals – that worried the Ohio community earlier this month.

Trump, who received overwhelming support from East Palestine’s Columbiana County in the 2020 election, appeared in the community on Wednesday where he hyped up the quality of his Trump water brand.

Behar, who questioned whether “photo opps and blame games” overshadowed the crisis in the Ohio community, brought up Trump’s plug for his water and grilled him for his appointment of someone with ties to the chemical industry to run the EPA’s chemical safety office.

“That’s who you voted for in that district,” said Behar as she pointed to the camera.

“Donald Trump, who reduces all safety, he did... They need to look past the photo opps, these people and say ‘Who’s doing the job here?’ Forget about the photo opps.”

Meghan McCain, a former co-host of “The View,” later grilled Behar on Twitter over the remarks.

“The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water,” McCain said.

“This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can.”