Woman Spends 8 Years Searching For Couple Whose Proposal She Photographed

A Florida photographer spent a few minutes capturing a couple’s marriage proposal and the next eight years trying to find them.

On Dec. 12, 2010, Joy Groover was at a church in Palm Beach with her family when she saw a man propose to his girlfriend, according to KTRK TV.

Groover was already snapping pics of her family, so she decided to take a few shots and give them to the couple.

“I was gonna keep an eye out and run over and give them my business card as soon as I saw them get up to leave,” Groover told “Inside Edition.” “I didn’t want to interrupt them because they were having a really tearful, sweet, sentimental moment, and just like, in a flash, they were gone.”

That was the beginning of Groover’s quest to somehow find the couple. Every year, she has posted the proposal photos on Facebook on Dec. 12, hoping someone would know the people in them.

“Every year, I think this is going to be the last year I’m going to do it. And then something just propels me forward to say, ‘No just one more year to just put it out there, because they do exist in the world somewhere,’” Groover told WPBF TV.

Finally, Groover’s luck came through, and the couple found out about the photos.

Ashley Barnosky said she and her husband, David, were stunned.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Barnosky told “Inside Edition.” “I got a Facebook message from a childhood friend that said, ‘Were you engaged in Florida about 10 years ago?’ I said, ‘What is this?’ and then I’m like, ‘This is specific,’ so I said, ‘OK, I’ll take the bait,’ and I opened it and I said, ‘Yes we were. Why?’ And she immediately sent me the link.”

A short time later, Groover received an email from Barnosky and her husband, who live in Cypress, Texas.

“We went back and forth a couple times and I asked them to authenticate, and they sent me a photo from the night of their engagement from 2010,” the photographer told Inside Edition. “I felt relief for sure. It was very surreal to think that after eight years I found them.”

Barnosky is thrilled to be reminded of the moment.

“I was incredibly thankful for the pictures. For a moment we had never seen. We didn’t have that moment captured,” she told WPBF TV.

Groover is simply relieved.

“I think what happens is now, I look back on Dec. 12 with fond memories and not frustration,” she told the station. “Now that they have the photos, I kind of feel like that was the bow on the Christmas present.”