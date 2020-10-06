Joy Reid unequivocally condemned President Donald Trump for removing his face mask on his return to the White House on Monday night, saying she was “disgusted” at the action.

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, faced backlash over the barefaced stunt he performed in front of the cameras following treatment for the contagion at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I am speechless. I am stunned. I have to be honest with you, I’m disgusted by what I just saw,” said Reid, the host of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.”

“This man is contagious,” she pointed out.

Reid then noted how Trump had “just exposed his secret service agents,” who she described as “true professionals” who would “in every moment of their job would take a bullet for the president, not take one from the president.”

“There are moments in this job when you realize that you are witnessing some of the great horrors of history,” Reid said elsewhere on the show, adding: “This is the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen a president do.”

Trump faced similar accusations of putting agents in danger on Sunday with his drive-by to thank supporters.

